Puppy Pals stunt dogs coming to town

Submitted information

Unverferth Family Dentistry is pleased to present The Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show, a Van Wert Live event at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center 3 p.m. Sunday, February 12.

Puppy Pals burst on the scene with a hilarious entertainment experience for the entire family and the dog lover in all of us. This canine spectacle stars mostly rescued dogs. From shelters to showbiz, the show features a variety of stunts – from a jumping hurdle routine, climbing and diving off a high ladder, balancing on a barrel, jumping rope, dogs driving cars, and many other challenging, fun, and other spectacular stunts and breathtaking feats.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center will “go to the dogs” with Puppy Pals on Sunday, February 12. Photos submitted

As seen on America’s Got Talent, the cast of performers and stunt dogs delight and dazzle audiences of all ages, with high-energy excitement from beginning to end. During the Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show, the audience will witness some of the most incredible dog stunts and behaviors ever performed by man’s best friend. The show has played across the nation and is literally the most entertaining performance of its kind.

Puppy Pals tickets from $15-35 are available now to Van Wert Live Members and release to the public on Friday, October 21. VWLive Memberships begin as low as $100 and provide 365 days of early buying opportunities and a 10 percent discount for Van Wert Live events. Memberships and tickets can be purchased at vanwertlive.com or through the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 419.238.6722.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting VWLive events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. Annual sponsors helping keep ticket prices low are Central Insurance, Statewide Ford, and First Federal Bank of Van Wert. The Box Office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 SR 118 South, Van Wert.