Thursday fire…

Firefighters from Convoy, Van Wert, Scott, Payne, Monroeville, Indiana and Hoagland, Indiana were summoned to extinguish a blaze in a hay storage building at Feasby Wisener Rd. and Metzner Church Rd. just before noon on Thursday. There were no injuries to personnel or livestock. Van Wert County CERT was at the scene as well. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer