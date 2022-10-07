Truck crash…

This semi-truck hauling a 22 ton coil of steel went off the eastbound lane of U.S. 30 after crossing the Hoaglin Creek bridge, then crossed the berm before leaving the highway and going through a fence. It happened at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday and the rig struck several trees and wound up in the backyard of a home at the corner of 30 and Richey Road. The steel coil came loose and rolled into the yard, coming to rest a few feet from a propane tank. The driver was uninjured but was taken to Van Wert Health. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, EMA and CERT, a fire engine from Van Wert and Convoy EMS were all at the scene. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer