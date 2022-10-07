Vantage Career Center plans to add drone academy

Vantage Career Center Board President Pat Baumle reads items from Thursday’s agenda. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Thursday night’s meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education was largely informative.

Board members took a brief tour of newly renovated areas of the main building. Those spaces came open when adult medical classes moved across the street.

The board learned drone training is coming to Vantage next summer, with science instructor Dan Joyce and ag instructor Mike Miller teaching the particulars during a one week academy. Both have become FFA 107 licensed drone pilots and the two will work in partnership with Pitsco Education to provide instruction.

“Each summer the aim is to run two academies where we will train people to get their part 107,” Joyce explained. “The aim is to run classes with 12 people maximum. We’re probably going to do two classes of six during the summer and I will run one and Mike run one.”

The current charge is $1,250 and Joyce said he’s hopeful students will be able to make money off flying drones once certified. He also said plans call for the creation of a drone racing team and a micro racing team.

The FFA is predicting an increase of up to 600,000 drones by 2026.

During his report to the board, Superintendent Rick Turner said the recent Build Your Future event, held at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, was a big success. Approximately 600 freshmen and sophomores from seven area schools were at the event.

“Our staff and students did a great job setting up the stations and teaching the younger students,” Turner said. “Feedback from the associate schools was very positive. We’ve already begun having discussions on what next year should look like.”

Turner also said last week’s Vantage Day of Caring was successful and he lauded 34 students who were recently inducted into the National Technical Honor Society.

He reminded the board that early in-person voting begins October 12 and Vantage has a renewal levy on the ballot. Turner added that 1,312 credentials were attained by students in 2022, the most ever at Vantage.

High School Director Ben Winans gave a power point presentation on Vantage’s state school report card results, and Adult Education Director Angie Fahy said adult CDL classes are full with a waiting list. She also said STNA classes are full.

In personnel matters, the board hired several adult education instructors, including Melinda Moreland, STNA Coordinator/instructor; Shirley Jarvis and Jennifer Harris, STNA instructors; Jaclyn Gunsett, assessment proctor and substitute secretary; Melinda Jett, LPN-RN instructor, and Edward Klauding and Dillon Staas, police academy instructors.

The board also hired Carrie Dysinger as a part-time cook, Emily Hanenkratt, cook, and Tisha Parrish, assistant to the treasurer.

Board members accepted the resignations of Shirley Jarvis, STNA Coordinator, and Christine Wisher, cook.

In other business, the board:

Approved an equipment lease agreement with Kenn-Feld Group.

Approved a one-time reimbursement for the cost of fingerprinting for substitute teachers and all new classified staff during the current school year.

Approved the purchase of a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia 125 from Ryder Vehicle Sales for $52,873.

Approved a staff professional development day for Friday, October 28. Students will not be school that day.

Board members also approved travel and an overnight stay for Lynda Regan and the FCCLA students-Van Wert Satellite October 10-11 to attend fall leadership training in Marengo, and November 11-13 to attend national leadership meetings in Columbus.

The board accepted the donation of computer equipment worth $2,300 from Zurcher Tire, a donation of photography equipment worth $900 from Larry Regedanz, and a $5,200 donation from Alliance Automation for the Vantage RAMTEC programs.

An executive session was held at the end of the meeting for the board to discuss personnel matters, but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 3, in the district conference room.