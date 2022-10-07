VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/6/2022

October 6, 2022

5:20 a.m. – Deputies checked an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a suspicious vehicle setting along the roadway.

8:14 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the Village of Convoy for three loose dogs.

11:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bergner Road in Tully Township to check for hit skip accident.

11:27 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a structure fire on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township. Deputies responded to assist with traffic control. CERT Team responded to assist in rehab of firefighters. Monroeville Fire, Payne Fire, Scott Fire, Van Wert Fire were also dispatched for mutual aid.

11:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Middle Point to check on an abandoned 911 call.

12:16 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS, Van Wert EMS and deputies to a residence in the village of Wren for a cardiac arrest.

1:43 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Ridge Township in reference to fraud on social media.

1:52 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS, Van Wert Fire, Deputies, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol to a semi-truck crash on U.S. 30 East at Richey Road. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:28 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a stray dog on the property.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court. James Jewell, 40, of Ohio City is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

5:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 224 in Hoaglin Township to check for loose pigs on the roadway.

5:44 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Steven Shannon, 43, of Fort Wayne is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

6:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police on a domestic violence call.

7:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Marsh Road in Pleasant Township for two loose dogs.