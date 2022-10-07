VWCT to feature “Exit Laughing”

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theater is preparing their next production, Exit Laughing, to be performed on November 3-6 and November 10-13.

When the biggest highlight in your life for the past 30 years has been your weekly bridge night out with the “girls,” what do you do when one of your foursome inconveniently dies? If you are three southern ladies from Birmingham, you do the most daring thing you’ve ever done. You “borrow” the ashes from the funeral home for one last card game, and hilarity ensues.

The cast for Exit Laughing (left to right): Emily Gehle, Stephanie Wagner, Amy McConn, Jan Miller andTravis Nihiser. Photo submitted

Stan Lippi will direct the production and the five cast members are Emily Gehle (Rachael); Travis Nihiser (Bobby); Amy McConn (Leona), Jan Miller (Connie), and Stephanie Wagner (Millie).

Call 419.238.9689 for tickets or go to vwct.org to make reservations for all productions.