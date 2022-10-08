Knights pull away from Spencerville

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

SPENCERVILLE — A pair of second half touchdowns snapped a 7-7 tie and gave Crestview a 21-7 win over Spencerville on Friday.

The victory ended a four game losing streak and gave the Knights (4-4, 1-4 NWC) their first Northwest Conference victory of the season. It also kept Crestview in playoff contention in Division VII, Region 26.

“I felt like the team really made some progress in refocusing after a loss,” Crestview head coach James Lautzenheiser said. “With a losing streak of four games you can get down in the doldrums, you can kind of feel like you’re in a rut and sometimes the energy is hard to come by, but the kids did a great job this week of focusing on the game plan and knowing what we wanted to execute.”

Crestview’s Braxton Leeth (32) fights toward the end zone during Friday’s game at Spencerville. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“We weren’t sharp early on but we were able to right the ship at halftime,” he added. “I thought we played a really good second half and I thought we had some opportunities in the second half to make big plays, and we executed on special teams and on defense.”

Isaac Kline put Crestview ahead for good with a 31-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, then Braxton Leeth added an insurance touchdown on a 20-yard run late in the fourth. The final touchdown was set up by an interception and long return by Kellin Putman.

Leeth led the Knights with 15 carries for 113 yards while Kline picked up 85 yards on seven carries. As a team, Crestview rushed for 231 yards.

“Braxton had a great night for us running the ball,” Lautzenheiser said.

Carson Hunter returned from an injury that kept him out the last two games and completed 10-of-20 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown, a 22-yarder to Putman in the first quarter that gave Crestview a 7-0 lead. The score capped off a 10-play, 88-yard drive, and Putman went on to finish with four receptions for 56 yards.

Spencerville’s lone touchdown came in the second quarter when quarterback Josh Henline scored from four yards out, and Emerson Layman added the extra point. Henline completed 15-of-29 passes for just 71 yards and was intercepted once. Nate Coulter finished with eight receptions for 19 yards.

Henline led the Bearcats (1-7, 0-5 NWC) on the ground with 13 carries for 73 yards, while Carter Layman chipped in with 12 carries for 50 yards.

Spencerville held the ball for nearly eight minutes longer than Crestview, but the Knights outgained the Bearcats 330-219.

Kellin Putman (3) makes one of his four catches against the Bearcats. Bob Barnes photo

“I thought except for one drive our defense played a great game, a really great game,” Lautzenheiser said. “The defense knew the game plan and ID’d well. When Spencerville tried to hit us over the top with the air attack or tunnel screens or around the edges our guys knew what was going on and responded well.

Crestview will travel to Ada on Friday while Spencerville will host Columbus Grove.

Scoring summary

Knights 7 0 7 7 – 21

Bearcats 0 7 0 0 – 7

First quarter

CV – Carson Hunter 22-yard pass to Kellin Putman (Hayden Perrott kick)

Second quarter

SV – Josh Henline 4-yard run (Emerson Layman kick)

Third quarter

CV – Isaac Kline 31-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

Fourth quarter

CV – Braxton Leeth 20-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)