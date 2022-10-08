Marsh Foundation thankful for anniversary celebration

The Marsh Foundation recently celebrated its 100th anniversary with music, outdoor fun, a book singing and an alumni dinner on the grounds of the Van Wert campus. Photos submiited

VW independent staff/submitted information

It was undoubtedly a successful celebration for a local organization that has helped children since the early part of the 20th century.

The Marsh Foundation held their alumni reunion and 100-year anniversary celebration September 16 and 17. The weekend began with an alumni dinner and program on Friday evening, then on Saturday, the campus was open for a myriad of fun activities, tours and demonstrations highlighting the many strengths of the organization.

Established more than 100 years ago by George H. Marsh’s last will and testament, The Marsh has spent a century serving children and families. Established as a children’s home and orphanage, the campus has served more than 2,500 children in those years. The impact the Marsh family has had is far-reaching and the organization looked at the 100th anniversary as an opportunity to thank the community that has supported their mission for the past century.

“At The Marsh Foundation, we do not stand isolated,” said Kim Mullins, Marsh Foundation Executive Director of Child and Family Services. “We rely on many in the community to be successful. We are very grateful for the generous support of the Van Wert community. In addition to thanking the community, we also wanted to take this opportunity to educate individuals about the services and programming we offer.”

Saturday featured open fishing at the pond, face painting, horse program demonstrations, open houses and tours, inflatables, a book signing by author Tori Hope Petersen, food trucks, corn hole, a concert featuring Denver and the Mile High Orchestra, fireworks and more.

“Our goal was to have something for everyone,” said Executive Secretary and Treasurer Jeff Grothouse. “We wanted the weekend to be spectacular and we feel that it was,” he added. The concert in the Bagley auditorium was well attended and enjoyed by many. The boisterous fireworks display was a fantastic conclusion to a meaningful weekend.

“We are honored to be continuing the work and legacy of George Marsh and his family,” said Director of Education and Principal Robbie Breese. “We couldn’t do what we do without the dedicated support of our staff and the continued generosity of our community. We are so thankful that so many people came out to support us and enjoy our 100-year celebration.”

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides services for youth and families in a variety of settings. Services include residential care, family foster care (ages 0-17), adoption and independent living services.

Located in Van Wert, the organization is licensed to provide on-campus services for up to 30 children, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12, and provides a variety of clinical services to campus residents, foster care children and community members throughout western Ohio.

A thank you letter from the Marsh Foundation to the community can be on the Opinion page.