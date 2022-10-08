New PPEC CEO has change of heart

Submitted information

PAULDING – After much deliberation, Steve Kahle has rescinded his acceptance of the PPEC CEO position. The PPEC Board of Trustees thanked him for his consideration and 14 years of service to the co-op.

The board will host a special meeting next week to discuss next steps with the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) search consultant.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.