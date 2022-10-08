VW Cougars run past Kenton 77-20

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

KENTON – Brylen Parker led Van Wert’s scoring parade with five touchdowns and the No. 6 Cougars rolled past Kenton 77-20 on Friday. The 77 points are believed to be a modern-day school record.

Parker scored on runs of 1, 18, 1, 11 and 13 yards. The 5-11, 190 junior running back finished with 20 carries for 171 yards, all in the first half. As a team, the Cougars rushed for a season-high 374 yards and nine touchdowns. Briston Wise added 101 yards and two touchdowns on five second half carries, while Damon McCracken chipped in with 64 yards and a score on just four carries.

Brylen Parker found the end zone five times against Kenton. Jerry Mason/file photo

“That was the biggest thing we wanted to do – get the running game going,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “We haven’t had a real consistent running game this season so that was a big focus this week and we showed on the ground what Brylen can do. He’s a tough runner, fast, he can see the hole and make moves. He really just has the whole package.”

Parker scored three of Van Wert’s four touchdowns in the first quarter, with the other score coming on a 26-yard pass from Aidan Pratt to Garett Gunter. Already leading 27-0 entering the second quarter, Pratt scored on a five yard run and lofted a 43-yard touchdown pass to Maddix Crutchfield. Two more of Parker’s touchdowns were scored in the second quarter and McCracken punched it in from two yards out to help boost Van Wert’s lead to 61-7 at halftime.

“We really challenged our guys after the homecoming game last week against Shawnee,” Recker said. “We felt like we didn’t play our best especially offensively and more so in our running game, so we challenged them to come out with a sense of urgency and they really accepted that challenge.”

Pratt completed 19-of-24 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Gunter had seven receptions for 84 yards, Crutchfield had 4-60 and a touchdown and Nate Phillips snagged four passes for 45 yards.

Kenton’s lone touchdown of the half came on one yard run by Luke Leffler midway through the second quarter. It was set up by a 34-yard pass from Leffler to Tyson Lawrence via the use of the old lonesome polecat formation.

A continuous clock was used the entire second half and the Cougars used mainly reserves in the remaining two quarters. Wise scored both of Van Wert’s second half touchdowns, one from 20 yards out and the other from 54 yards. He also threw a two-point conversion pass to Keldyn Bill.

While Van Wert’s offense rolled up 588 yards, the defense held Kenton (1-7, 1-6 WBL) to 271 total yards, including just 59 on the ground. Led by Leffler, three Wildcat quarterbacks combined to go 15-of-26 for 212 yards. Leffler threw three interceptions to Ashton Baer, Carson Smith and Luke Wessell and the Cougars turned all three into touchdowns.

Van Wert (7-1, 6-1 WBL) will host Elida Friday night.

Scoring summary

Van Wert 27 34 0 16 – 77

Kenton 0 7 7 6 – 20

First quarter

VW – Brylen Parker 1-yard run (kick failed)

VW – Brylen Parker 18-yard run (Damon McCracken kick)

VW – Aidan Pratt 26-yard pass to Garett Gunter (Damon McCracken kick)

VW – Brylen Parker 1-yard run (Damon McCracken kick)

Second quarter

VW – Aidan Pratt 5-yard run (Damon McCracken kick)

VW – Brylen Parker 11-yard run (Damon McCracken kick)

K – Luke Leffler 1-yard run (Abi Temple kick)

VW – Aidan Pratt 43-yard pass to Maddix Crutchfield (Damon McCracken kick)

VW – Damon McCracken 2-yard run (Damon McCracken kick)

VW – Brylen Parker 13-yard run (Damon McCracken kick)

Third quarter

K – Luke Leffler 10-yard run (Abi Temple kick)

Fourth quarter

VW – Briston Wise 20-yard run (Wise to Keldyn Bill pass)

K – Blaine Bushong 54-yard pass to Kade Smith (run failed)

VW – Briston Wise 52-yard run (Kyle Eggleston run)