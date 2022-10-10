Fair board looking to fill open seats

VW independent staff/submitted information

There are currently two open seats on the Board of Directors of the Van Wert County Agricultural Society in Washington Township and the southern tier, which includes Willshire, Liberty, York and Jennings Townships of Van Wert County.

Per Article IV of the Van Wert County Agricultural Society’s constitution, these seats are now “Director-at-Large” and are to be filled by appointment of the Van Wert County Agricultural Society Board of Directors. Any current member of the Van Wert County Agricultural Society may apply for the open seat. While being a resident of Washington Township or the southern tier of townships is not a requirement, residency in those townships would be given preference.

Anyone who is interested is asked to contact the fair office to confirm their qualifications for appointment on or before October. The names of those interested will then be reviewed by the Board of Directors and a decision on the appointment will be announced at the annual meeting scheduled for November 12.