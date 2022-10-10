Fire destroys apartments, donations sought for victims

One of many firefighters battled a Saturday blaze that destroyed an apartment house. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Saturday evening fire destroyed a four unit apartment house in Van Wert.

The Van Wert Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at the corner of First St. and N. Washington St. at approximately 5:50 p.m. Ohio City provided mutual aid and Van Wert police and members of Van Wert County CERT were at the scene as well, and AEP was called in to deal with downed power lines.

The fire rekindled several hours later and emergency crews were called back to the scene.

No injuries were reported and more details on the fire are expected to be available later this morning. Check back for more information.

CERT, along with the Salvation Army are teaming up to raise support for the victims affected by the fire. After meeting with the families it was determined that clothing, furniture and monetary donations are needed.

Case No. 7753

Adult female: 20-22 pants, 2XL shirts, size 10 shoes and 2XL coat.

Adult male: 38×30 pants, 3XL shirts, size 9 shoes and 3XL coat.

Case No. 4863

Adult female: 5-7 pants, med-lg shirts, size 7.5 shoes and XL coat.

Case No. 2289

Adult male: 38×33 pants, XL shirts, size 13 shoes and XL coat.

Case No. 2339

Adult female: size 11 pants, medium shirts, size 10-11 shoes and medium coats.

Male adult: size 34 pants, medium shirts, size 9 shoes and medium coats.

Adult female: size small pants, small shirts, size 9 shoes and small coats.

Female child: size 4T-5T clothing, size 4T-5T pull-ups.

Male child: 2T-3T clothing, diapers size 6.

All clothing should be taken to the Salvation Army thrift store at 1116 S. Washington St. and monetary donations may be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, at 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert.

To ensure donations go directly to the families affected, please include the case number in the memo.

Anyone with questions should call the EMA office at 419.238.1300.