Fundraiser announced for Village Square

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — The building at the corner of West Tully and Main streets at one time housed a hardware and grocery store for many years, but it was condemned due to its condition and was razed by the Van Wert County Land Bank, leaving an empty corner lot. The lot was deeded to the Village of Convoy.

The Convoy Village Council decided to provide a downtown pocket park to enhance the downtown beautification and to be used for various community events such as festivals, concerts, markets, and a place to hang out with family and friends. The venue will be called Convoy Village Square.

The council also contracted to have the exposed wall of the adjacent building to be covered and painted to provide a background for the Convoy Village Square.

A rendering of the planned Convoy Village Square in downtown Convoy.

A NatureWorks grant was applied for in the amount of $60,000. The village received an award notice and the notice to proceed with the said project. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will contribute $45,000, with the village obligated to raise the matching funds as required of $15,000.

Vicki Smith of the United Way of Van Wert County has filed a grant application with Serve Ohio for $1,000. To be included in the fundraiser, the matched dollars for a hands-on project for the community to be involved in the project itself. Volunteers are needed for the kickoff at 9 a.m. Saturday, October 22, in the Convoy Village Square to aid in the hands-on project for Serve Ohio.

Construction started on October 4, 2022, on the following items:

Preparing the site for concrete repairs and construction

Stamped concrete installation

Landscaping

Building a covered stage

Fencing

Construction a seating wall

Benches and trash receptacles

Solar lit 25-foot flagpole and flag

Electrical for landscape lighting and stage lighting

Fundraising has begun with the Convoy Community Foundation offering to provide a match to donations for this project. Checks are to be made out to the Convoy Community Foundation and mailed or dropped off at the Convoy Village Office at P.O. Box 310, Convoy, 45382. Donations are tax-deductible.

For additional information about the project, community members should contact the Convoy Village Office, 123 S. Main St. or call 419.749.2266.