Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

Hatcher, Renner receive high honor

VW independent staff

Lincolnview High School students Emma Hatcher and Brandon Renner were recently named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

A Letter of Commendation from the school and the NMSC was presented to both students by Linconlview Jr. High/Sr. High Principal Brad Mendenhall. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Program Qualifying Test.

