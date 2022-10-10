Hatcher, Renner receive high honor

VW independent staff

Lincolnview High School students Emma Hatcher and Brandon Renner were recently named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

A Letter of Commendation from the school and the NMSC was presented to both students by Linconlview Jr. High/Sr. High Principal Brad Mendenhall. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Program Qualifying Test.