Lancers lead county schools at invite

COLDWATER — Lincolnview finished second behind Division I Cincinnati Moeller, while Van Wert finished third at the Coldwater Lions Invitational on Saturday. Crestview placed 19th out of 21 teams.

The Lancers, who ran their best race of the season, placed three runners in the top 16, including Kreston Tow (9th, 16:46), Conner Baldauf (10th, 16:48), and Evan Johns in (16th, 16:57). Kaleb Denman finished 27th (17:35) and Brandon Renner 49th (17:59). Rounding out the varsity was Ethan Scaggs (52nd, 18:03), Trace Klausing (55th, 18:05), and Kohen Cox (59th, 18:09). As a team, the Lancers finished with 111 points, while Moeller finished with 64.

“The boys really responded today,” Lincolnview head coach Matt Langdon. “We were down one of our top five yet found a way to have one of our best team races of the season. They are running with a lot of confidence right now and are laser focused on their goals.”

The Lincolnview boys finished second at the Coldwater Lions Invitational while the girls finished ninth. Photo submitted

“It was a race we could have easily overlooked, but the boys were determined to find a way to be successful. It was a great way to end the regular season. We are now very excited for NWC and the tournament to come. They have worked extremely hard and now are in a position to do some really fun things.”

Van Wert was led by Owen Scott and his eighth place finish (16:41), followed by Drew Laudick (14th, 16:55), Rylan Miller (20th, 17:13), John Kramer (31st, 17:27) and Noah Spath (79th, 18:35). Cayden Laukhuf (102nd, 19:11) and Gabe Jones (129th, 19:46) also competed for the Cougars, who finished with 141 team points.

Leading the way for Crestview was Lincoln Smith (81st, 18:41), Peyton Scott (106th, personal best 19:15), Isaiah Watts (107th, 19:19), Jake Heth (110th, 19:21) and John Forwerck (230th, 25:37).

On the girls’ side, Lincolnview finished ninth out of 19 teams, with Brynleigh Moody finishing fifth with a time of 19:17. She was followed by Keira Breese (22nd, 20:29), Harper Reindel (69th, 22:01), Elyssa Renner in (79th, 22:31) and Kendall Hoffman in (81st, 22:32). Rounding out the varsity were Maceyn Snyder (109th, 23:30) and Lindsey Hatcher (112th, 23:40). The Lancers finished with 231 points, while Fort Loramie won the girls title with 72 points.

“I was proud of the girls today as we challenged them on several areas this past week,” Langdon said. “They were racing without two of their top five, yet found a way to run one of best team averages of the season. Not only was the response to the challenge exciting, it was done by a young group of girls.”

“Our top five were all freshman. We are not only trying to establish a culture for this season, but learn what it takes to be a great team in the future. The girls have some tough challenges ahead, but today’s race showed they are focused and willing to do difficult things to find success.”

Kyra Welch led Van Wert (21st, 20:27), followed by Tyra McClain (49th, 21:37), Alyssa Knittle (70th, 22:01), Harmony Schuerman (72nd, 22:08) and Lexi Deitemeyer (89th, 22:47). Sarah Verville (99th, 23:19) and Brenna Kimmet (137th, 24:54) also competed for the Cougars. Van Wert finished 11th with 272 points.

Crestview finished 17th (466 points) and was led by Anna Gardner (37th, 21:20), followed by Kate Sawmiller (118th, 24:11), Baylee Miller (132nd, 24:47), Megan Mosier (146th, 25:12), and Anna Scott (173rd, 27:22).