Monday Mailbag: hurry up and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about the hurry-up offense, Celina vs. Wapakoneta and the 2022 playoff football format.

Q: I noticed at the Van Wert/Kenton football game that the Cougars ran each next play so quickly that the PA announcer and the scoreboard keeper frequently had trouble keeping up. Could you explain how the Cougars (and I presume other teams) are able to do this? Name withheld upon request

A: Sure and you’re correct, it can be harrowing for PA announcers, scoreboard operators, sportswriters and broadcasters.

As long as the play clock is set in motion by the officials, the Cougars or any team can run the no huddle “hurry up” or “tempo” offense. Once the previous play ends, you’ll notice the offense hustling to the line of scrimmage and many times, they’re ready to go as soon as the ball is spotted. The play is relayed in from the sideline as all of this is happening and the quarterback is free to call for the football when he believes everyone is on the same page.

This style of offense can keep the defense very off balance. Many times, the defense is barely set when the ball is snapped and there can be confusion among defenders. It also prevents the defense from making substitutions so if the offense spots a mismatch, it can exploit it more than once.

It’s certainly different from when teams used to huddle up and have a player bring in a play from the sideline.

Q: What are your thoughts on the Celina/Wapak game this week? This is Celina’s homecoming game and Celina is on a roll. Both teams have struggled offensively and it may be first to 21 will win the game. You have picked against Celina most weeks, is this an upset alert game? Scott Miller, Celina

A: This is without a doubt the game of the week in the Western Buckeye League and it should be a dandy.

I’m not sure I agree that Wapakoneta is struggling offensively, simply because the Redskins have averaged 34 points in their last four games and have outscored those opponents 135-15. However, I do agree that in this particular game, the first to 21 will probably win it, if either team actually makes it to 21.

It’s safe and accurate to say Celina will be the toughest opponent Wapak has faced since Van Wert in Week No. 4. The Bulldogs are the most improved team in the league and they probably cemented that designation with Friday’s 15-7 win at Defiance. After losing to Versailles and Van Wert, Celina has peeled off six straight wins. It hasn’t always been pretty but that doesn’t matter. A win is a win, period.

As for Friday night’s matchup, Wapakoneta is probably the favorite but there’s something to be said for the way Celina has pulled out win after win. At this point, I’m not ready to make a pick but check back on Thursday for Pigskin Pick’Em.

I will say this – every single Van Wert fan will be rooting for the Bulldogs this Friday!

Q: Will you explain how the football playoffs are working this year? I’ve heard so many different answers and I’m not sure which is correct. Name withheld upon request

A: Not a problem. It’s a bit different this year and can be confusing.

Just like last year, the top 16 teams from each region will qualify for the playoffs. The top eight seeds will host opening round games, No. 16 at No. 1, No. 15 at No. 2, etc. In addition, the top four seeds in the final computer rankings will host a second round, or regional quarterfinal game.

All playoff games in rounds 1-2 will be played on Friday night, October 28 and November 4. There may be a few exceptions if two teams share the same stadium, but those will probably be few and far between. Starting with the regional semifinals (round 3), games will be played at neutral sites and on split nights. Divisions I, II, III and V will play on Friday nights, while Divisions IV, VI and VII will play on Saturday nights through the state semifinals.

State championship games will be played Thursday night through Saturday, December 1-3, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The schedule will be set after state semifinal games are complete.

I hope that helps you.

If you have a sports question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.