Outstanding students…

Crestview Elementary recently named its Students of the Month, sponsored by Van Wert Cinemas. Students making the Knight Leader Board each receive a free 30-day pass to the movie theater for their entire family. Van Wert Cinemas August/September Students of the Month are (above, left to right): Woodward Young, Lela Murphy, Levi Speaks, Viviene Lirot and Ella Ream. Crestview ECC recognized its kindergarten PBIS ticket winners for September. Winners include (below, front): Remi Carroll and Jaycee Kline; back row: Mason Gibson, Beau Bunker, Ryleigh Dickens, Masyn Runyon, Owen Motycka. Not pictured: Dallas Clark, Aryah Ogg and Maren Dickman. Photos submitted