Michelle Brincefield spoke about the value of having a local hospice agency in the Van Wert community during the 23rd CHP Hospice “Beacon of Hope” dinner/auction, held last Thursday night. Brincefield thanked the CHP nursing staff for the loving care they provided to her mother, Louise Pflum. Around 370 people were in attendance at the Junior Fair Building to help raise funds for the CHP Hospice Patient Care Fund. Donna and Rod Saunders, owners of Van Wert Cinemas, and Streetlight Catering were local businesses recognized as “Friends of Hospice.” Photo submitted