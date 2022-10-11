Convoy man killed in Tuesday crash

VW independent staff

A head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a semi-truck claimed a Van Wert County man on Tuesday.

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified victim as Craig A. Shivley, 63, of Convoy.

According a report from the patrol post, the crash occurred at approximately 4:13 p.m. on U.S. 224, near Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township. Shivley was eastbound in a 2019 Dodge Ram, when his truck crossed the center line and was hit head-on by a 2014 Freightliner operated by Paul Guinther, 67, of Middle Point. Both vehicles went off the road and the semi caught fire.

A semi-truck burst into flames after colliding with a pickup truck on US 224 in Pleasant Township Tuesday afternoon. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

Shivley was pronounced dead at the scene, while Guinther was transported by Ohio City EMS to Van Wert Health, then was flown by medical helicopter to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, where he was last listed in stable condition.

The Van Wert Post was assisted by the Ohio City Fire Department and EMS, Van Wert Fire Department, Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert County Coroner’s Office, Hague’s Towing, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.