Crestview NHS…

The Crestview Honor Society inducted 19 new members on Sunday, October 9, during a ceremony held at the school. The current membership, along with inductees and parents, heard from guest speak and Crestview alumnus Stephen Semer. New members include Hunter Jones, Mitch Temple, Hannah Helt, Emily Karcher, Oliva Ramos, Preston Kreischer, Evan Walls, Adessa Alvarez, Addyson Dowler, Sienna Longstreth, Nolan Walls, Melissa Joseph, Josephine Williamson, Dru Gray, Brady Petrie, Holden Thornell, Mason Speith, Parker Speith, and Garett Yinger. Photo submitted