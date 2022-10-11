Local Coffee with a Cop event planned

VW independent staff

As a way to break down barriers between local law enforcement officers and citizens of Van Wert County, the first ever Coffee with a Cop event will be held with members of the Van Wert Police Department and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department.

The event is planned for 9-11 a.m. Thursday, October 25, at 133 Bistro, 133 E. Main St. in Van Wert.

Anyone who comes to Coffee with a Cop will have the opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know local law enforcement officers.