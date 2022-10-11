Monday roundup: volleyball, soccer
VW independent sports
Volleyball
Antwerp 3 Van Wert 0
The visiting Archers defeated Van Wert in straight sets, 25-19, 25-16, 25-23 on Monday.
The Cougars (2-18) will host Bath in the regular season finale tonight.
Lincolnview 3 New Knoxville 0
At Lincolnview High School, the Lancers enjoyed a sweep of New Knoxville, 25-20, 25-21, 25-9 on Monday.
The Lancers (14-6) will host Crestview tonight.
Soccer
New Knoxville 3 Van Wert 0 (boys)
The Rangers defeated Van Wert 3-0 on Monday.
The Cougars will finish the regular season at Bath on Thursday.
Columbus Grove 5 Crestview 0
CONVOY — Columbus Grove handed Crestview a 5-0 loss on Monday.
The Knights will host Wapakoneta in the regular season finale on Thursday.
