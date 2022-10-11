Monday roundup: volleyball, soccer

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Antwerp 3 Van Wert 0

The visiting Archers defeated Van Wert in straight sets, 25-19, 25-16, 25-23 on Monday.

The Cougars (2-18) will host Bath in the regular season finale tonight.

Lincolnview 3 New Knoxville 0

At Lincolnview High School, the Lancers enjoyed a sweep of New Knoxville, 25-20, 25-21, 25-9 on Monday.

The Lancers (14-6) will host Crestview tonight.

Soccer

New Knoxville 3 Van Wert 0 (boys)

The Rangers defeated Van Wert 3-0 on Monday.

The Cougars will finish the regular season at Bath on Thursday.

Columbus Grove 5 Crestview 0

CONVOY — Columbus Grove handed Crestview a 5-0 loss on Monday.

The Knights will host Wapakoneta in the regular season finale on Thursday.