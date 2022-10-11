Preview: Elida (4-4) at Van Wert (7-1)

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The streak stands at 17 and Van Wert hopes to keep it going Friday night.

With Elida coming to town, the fifth-ranked Cougars (7-1, 6-1 WBL) have won 17 consecutive games, regular season and playoff games at Eggerss Stadium. The last home loss by Van Wert came October 11, 2019, 48-25 to Kenton, when this year’s senior class were just wide-eyed freshmen. Since moving up to the varsity level, this year’s senior class hasn’t lost a home game.

“Our senior class is a very talented group that has done so much for our football program,” Van Wert head football coach Keith Recker said. “We continually ask them what their legacy will be, what will they leave for the underclassmen and they have accepted that challenge of teaching our younger players the way to do things. On top of that, they have continued to push our program forward in the same manner the last few senior classes have done, continually pushing the standard with which we play higher.”

Van Wert’s Brylen Parker has rushed for 15 touchdowns so far this season. Photo courtesy of Jerry Mason

While the Cougars will play at least one playoff game at Eggerss, the focus is on the Bulldogs, a team that opened the season 4-0, but has since dropped four straight, including last week’s 35-3 loss to St. Marys Memorial. The four consecutive losses have come to teams with a combined record of 24-8.

“We knew looking at our schedule this stretch would be tough,” Elida head coach Kyle Harmon said. “Every week in the WBL you have to be prepared, execute and play good physical football. I am proud of the way our athletes have battled week in and week out. We have a good group of players that show up with a great attitude and put the work in.”

Despite their recent struggles, the Bulldogs have excelled on the defensive side of ball, giving up just 258 yards per game, 130 via the rush and 128 through the air.

“Elida has good athleticism and size all around their lineup,” Recker said. “Elida has the third best rushing offense and third best rushing defense in the WBL, which presents quite the challenge for us to be able to run the ball like we did last week while also stopping their run game. Our players also understand that Elida will come in with a lot of motivation, as they need to beat us to get into the playoffs. We have to be ready to compete right from the opening kickoff.

The Bulldogs average 233 yards per game, including 144 rushing and 89 passing. Elida is led by a trio of backs – Brady Kick (74-360, two touchdowns), Larkin Henderson (51-238, seven touchdowns) and Tyler Carter (51-208, one touchdown). Three players have taken snaps at quarterback this season with Henderson completing 31-of-54 passes for 363 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. Ryan McGue has completed 22-of-53 tosses for 237 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions, while Jackson Covault has connected on 14-of-34 attempts for 115 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Keaton Hawkey is the team’s leading receiver (24-311, four touchdowns) while Covault has 19 receptions for 245 yards and three scores.

Elida is averaging 19 points per game while allowing 17 per outing.

Van Wert will counter with an offense that rang up 77 points last week, including 61 in the first half vs. Kenton. The Cougars enter Friday’s game averaging 471 yards per game, including 306 through the air and 165 on the ground. On defense, Van Wert allows 286 yards per game, split nearly equally between the ground and air. In addition, Van Wert is outscoring opponents by an average count of 46-20.

Quarterback Aidan Pratt has upped his season totals to 163-of-225 for 2,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and three interceptions, while rushing for 433 yards and five touchdowns on 84 carries. Brylen Parker leads the ground game with 105 carries for 542 yards and 15 touchdowns, including five against Kenton.

Garett Gunter has taken the team lead in receptions (45-611, four touchdowns), but Maddix Crutchfield leads the Cougars in receiving yards and touchdowns (42-691, eight touchdowns). Conner Campbell (27-462 yards, seven touchdowns) and Nate Phillips (21-319, two touchdowns) are inviting targets as well.

“Offensively for Van Wert, yes, they have some skilled veteran guys that make plays and are very good, but their offensive line is a group that grinds week in and week out,” Harmon said of the Cougars. “They are able to run the football efficiently and also five-man protect and give Pratt a lot of time. They are very dangerous team when Pratt extends the play and they go off script.”

“Defensively their front six play the run very well and their back end has a lot of speed,” Harmon added. “They do a very good job of executing within the scheme. Put that all together they are a well coached football team that has bought into their scheme on both sides.”

While the Cougars are hosting Elida, a number of fans will be scoreboard watching, hoping for a Van Wert win and a Celina victory over first place Wapakoneta, which would force a three-way tie for first with a week to go. However, Recker won’t be one of those keeping tabs on the other game.

“If Celina beats Wapak then great, if they don’t then it won’t change our perspective or motivation at all,” Recker said. “We will continue to prepare for each game with the idea of changing our best and being at our best when the stakes are the highest.”

Friday’s Elida at Van Wert game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.