Random Thoughts: NWC, football, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest edition of Random Thoughts centers around NWC volleyball, undefeated football teams, ping pong balls, a quick playoff exit, the Browns, the NFL ax, and Thursday Night Football.

NWC volleyball

There’s a big volleyball match at Lincolnview tonight.

It’s pretty simple – if Crestview wins, the Knights will be outright conference champions. If Lincolnview wins, Crestview and Leipsic will share the 2022 conference title. With a pair of conference losses already, the Lancers won’t be able to add to three straight titles.

It should be an interesting match.

Four in IV

Here’s an interesting stat – in all of Division IV (105 teams), there are just four undefeated teams left – Cincinnati Wyoming, Columbus East, Glenville and West Holmes.

Ping pong

I don’t want to be critical here, but Indiana’s high school football playoff pairings were announced on Sunday.

It’s nothing like Ohio, where the Harbin computer points system is used. It’s literally a blind draw with ping pong balls, apparently lottery style. It means matchups that could be regional final caliber could be played in the opening round.

I wonder what football coaches there think of the status quo method.

Quick exit

How’d you like to be a New York Mets fan? Your team wins 101 games during the regular season then is ousted during the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

That has to be tough. If the Guardians somehow beat the Yankees in the Division Series, New York fans will be in a tizzy for weeks, maybe months.

It’s tough

Sometimes I think I need to stop watching Browns games. It can’t be good for my health and sanity.

Does anyone else feel like this?

Gone

The NFL’s first head coach firing of the season came Monday when the Carolina Panthers parted ways with Matt Rhule. It won’t be the only time that happens during the season.

As far as Rhule, he’ll land at a major college program, probably next season. Count on it.

Thursday Night Football

To the NFL – we all know this won’t happen, but please consider pulling the plug on Thursday Night Football. Yes, football fans enjoy an extra night of football but those games usually aren’t very good. This past Thursday’s game between the Colts and Broncos was especially brutal.

Please consider something else. What, I’m not sure but there has to be a better option.

If you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.