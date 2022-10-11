Vantage CC honors NTHS inductees

VW independent staff/submitted information

34 outstanding Vantage seniors were inducted as members of the Vantage chapter of the National Technical Honor Society during the banquet held October 4. In addition to the guests of honor, parents, Vantage and home school administrators were able to attend the event to recognize this elite group of students.

National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) membership is the highest award for excellence in career technical education and is a reliable indicator of performance and leadership in the workplace. Not only do NTHS inductees embody all the attributes and talents in demand today, they also embrace a clear vision for tomorrow’s workforce and their role in it.

The newly inducted members of the Vantage 2022-23 National Technical Honor Society. (Not pictured: Madelyn O’Donnell, Jillian Treece, and Autumn Zuber). Photo submitted

Vantage students who achieved a 3.5 grade point average or better, while maintaining a 95 percent attendance rate, both their junior and senior year, were eligible to apply for membership. In addition to submitting a resume and writing an essay stating why they would like to be a part of the NTHS, the students were also required to obtain three teacher recommendations.

Students are selected for membership in NTHS as a reward for excellence in workforce education; to develop self-esteem, pride and encourage students to reach for superior levels of scholastic achievement; and to promote business and industry’s critical workplace values – skill, honesty, service, responsibility, leadership, citizenship and scholarship.

The newly inducted Vantage National Technical Honor Society members for the 2022-2023 school year are: Leigha Bendele (Lincolnview), Health Technology; Emily Clutter (Parkway), Early Childhood Education; Maggie Cox (Wayne Trace), Auto Collision Repair; Drew Crossgrove (Continental), Industrial Mechanics; Emma Dailey (Delphos Jefferson), Health Technology; Kylee Dienstberger (Delphos Jefferson), Carpentry; Nicholas Foppe (Kalida) Precision Machining; Jorja Forwerck (Crestview), Early Childhood Education; Taylor Gruss (Parkway), Criminal Justice; Ryleigh Hanicq (Van Wert), Interactive Media; Morgan Hunter (Parkway), Criminal Justice; Alexandra Johnson (Wayne Trace), Early Childhood Education; Mason Ladd (Continental), Construction Equipment Technology; Austin Landin (Ottoville), Network Systems; Emily Luersman (Fort Jennings), Interactive Media; Astrid Martinez Sandoval (Wayne Trace), Health Information Management; Juliana McClure (Van Wert), Sports Exercise Therapy; Parker Mckenzie (Lincolnview), Criminal Justice; Brooke Miller (Van Wert), Sports Exercise Therapy; Makya Miller (Delphos Jefferson), Carpentry; Madelyn O’Donnell (Antwerp), Sports Exercise Therapy; Andrew Peck (Kalida) Industrial Mechanics; Jared Pierce (Wayne Trace), Precision Machining; Lillian Price (Lincolnview), Health Technology; Elijah Reinhart (Antwerp), Industrial Mechanics; Sonya Roeder (Delphos Jefferson), Auto Collision Repair; Ezra Sinn (Wayne Trace), Precision Machining; Serenity Sites (Delphos Jefferson) Criminal Justice; Blake Stoller (Wayne Trace), Precision Machining; Jillian Treece (Antwerp), Health Technology; Herminie Williams (Parkway), Carpentry; Laura Wolf (Antwerp), Health Technology; Riona Workman (Van Wert), Carpentry, and Autumn Zuber (Antwerp), Health Technology.