VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/10/2022

Monday October 10, 2022

2:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to conduct a welfare check on a subject.

4:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 118 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

5:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:39 a.m. – Deputies checked an area in Tully Township for a report of a large fire in the area.

9:04 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject who was ill.

1:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Union Township on a complaint of an abandoned vehicle.

1:45 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Harrison Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of loose hogs in the road.

6:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Union Township on a complaint of a stray dog injuring another dog.

8:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Union Township to check on a vehicle parked along the roadway.