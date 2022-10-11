VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/10/2022
Monday October 10, 2022
2:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to conduct a welfare check on a subject.
4:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 118 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless operation.
5:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
5:39 a.m. – Deputies checked an area in Tully Township for a report of a large fire in the area.
9:04 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject who was ill.
1:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Union Township on a complaint of an abandoned vehicle.
1:45 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Harrison Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
5:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of loose hogs in the road.
6:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Union Township on a complaint of a stray dog injuring another dog.
8:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
8:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Union Township to check on a vehicle parked along the roadway.
POSTED: 10/11/22 at 8:13 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement