Craig Shivley

Craig Shivley, 63, of Convoy passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

He was born on March 12, 1959, in Decatur, Indiana, to Bud and Patricia (Vorhees) Shivley. Craig was a 1977 graduate of Crestview High School. He worked the past 20 years at BF Goodrich.

Craig attended Lifehouse Church in Van Wert. He also loved the game of football, which he coached at Crestview for several years. He was a lifelong fan of Ohio State and the Cleveland Browns.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Dan (Shelly) Shivley of Urbana, Ohio and their children, Nate and Claire; his daughter Megan (Alex Brown) Dolan of Van Wert and her children, Emma and Violet; his sisters, Jan (Dan) Tinnel of Van Wert, Jill (Steve) Diller of Convoy, Pam (Chris) Motycka of Convoy, and Sheri (Brian) Tindall of Van Wert.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bud and Patricia Shivley; his uncle, Gordon Shivley; and a brother-in-law, Beanie Edwards.

A memorial visitation will be held 1-5 p.m. Saturday, October 15, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Lifehouse Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.