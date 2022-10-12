U.S. 30 rest area to close for work

VW independent staff

The U.S. 30 westbound roadside rest area in Convoy will close later today, Wednesday, October 12, for catch basin repair work occurring on Thursday and Friday, October 13-14. Reopening is anticipated on Monday, October 17, to allow time for the concrete to cure.

Crews are expected to begin repair work at the U.S. 30 eastbound roadside park next week. The exact date of that closure is not known at this time.