Van Wert police blotter 10/2-10/7/2022

Van Wert Police

Sunday, October 2 – received a report of man being disorderly at Pak-A-Sak on N. Washington St.

Sunday, October 2 – arrested Christian Stickney for OVI and endangering children while in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St.

Sunday, October 2 – charged Dannielle Lynn Bartley, 48, of Oakwood with OVI and failure to control after an investigation near the intersection of N. Franklin St. and E. Jackson St.

Sunday, October 2 – received a report of trespassing in the 300 block of S. Chestnut St.

Tuesday, October 4 – arrested Roger L. Gilford of Harlan, Indiana on an outstanding warrant from the Allen County, Indiana Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, October 4 – received a report of trespassing at a private residence. A man was identified and located, but the victim requested no charges be filed, but the man was warned for criminal trespassing.

Tuesday, October 4 – arrested Joseph M. Thomas on a warrant out of Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court.

Wednesday, October 5 – arrested Adam Colt Grogg, 32, of Van Wert on an outstanding warrant while in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Wednesday, October 5 – arrested Dean Kirkendall, 65, of Van Wert on an outstanding warrant while in the 1000 block of Linden Drive.

Wednesday, October 5 – received a report of identity theft in the 1000 block of Maxine Lane.

Thursday, October 6 – received a report of a domestic dispute in the 700 block of S. Walnut St. No charges were filed.

Thursday, October 6 – received a report of a CPO violation in the 1100 block of Allingham St.

Thursday, October 6 – charged Dustin Moser, 38, of Haviland with theft, after a shoplifting incident at Walmart.

Thursday, October 6 – a man, 56, was trespassed from a business in the 100 block of E. Main St. The man had been arrested the previous day for urinating on another business in the area.

Thursday, October 6 – arrested Elizabeth Quicke for disorderly conduct after an incident in the 100 block of Bonnewitz Avenue.

Friday, October 7 – investigated a disorderly conduct incident in the 700 block of E. Main St