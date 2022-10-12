VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/11/2022

Tuesday October 11, 2022

8:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of loose pigs in the road.

1:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of domestic violence. Richard Charles Craw, 59, of Rockford was arrested by Mercer County units and is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending Court.

4:14 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire & EMS and Van Wert Fire to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township. Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the crash. Deputies assisted at the scene.

5:11p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Cierra L. Zeigler of Rockford is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court. The subject was located by Mercer County.

8:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to investigate a reported domestic violence at a residence in Pleasant Township.

9:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Scott to investigate a report of a subject trespassing.