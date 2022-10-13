Alliance Automation donation…

Submitted information

The Precision Machining, Electricity, and Industrial Mechanics programs at Vantage received a $5,200 donation from Alliance Automation in Van Wert. The generous donation will be used toward these three programs which operate equipment and teach curriculum that is part of the Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing Technology Education Collaborative (RAMTEC).

“The Vantage RAMTEC programs are instrumental in training the future workforce,” Alliance Automation CFO Scott Manz said. “These students are gaining valuable industry-related experience while completing their high school education. Alliance Automation is pleased to have the opportunity to support these Vantage programs.”

Pictured from left to right are Vantage Trade and Industry Supervisor Ted Verhoff, Vantage Industrial Mechanics Instructor Kevin Van Oss, Vantage Electricity Instructor Mel White, Alliance Automation’s Cindy Gerber, Vantage Electricity senior Caden Carder, Vantage Industrial Mechanics senior Eli Rienhart, Vantage Precision Machining senior Nick Foppe, Alliance Automation CFO Scott Manz, Vantage Precision Machining Instructor Larry Ray and Vantage Director Benjamin Winans. Photo submitted

Equipment currently used in Vantage RAMTEC programs include robotic welders, Motoman and FANUC Industrial robots and simulators, CNC machines, Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC’s), and hydraulic and pneumatic trainers.

“It is greatly appreciated that Alliance Automation decided to make this generous donation to our RAMTEC programs,” said Ted Verhoff, Vantage Trade and Industry Supervisor. “Being heavily involved in robotics, Alliance Automation understands that keeping up with current technology is of the utmost importance and this money will help Vantage continue to offer what our students need to be successful.”