Beavercreek driver killed in Thursday morning crash

This SUV sideswiped a semi-truck on Ohio 127 near Snyder Road in Liberty Township Thursday morning. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The trucker escaped without injury. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

For the second time in three days, a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck has claimed a life in Van Wert County.

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach said his office is investigating a Thursday morning crash that occurred on U.S. 127 near Snyder Road in Liberty Township. A 911 call was received at 10:03 a.m. from a concerned citizen who was following a blue SUV driving all over the roadway, southbound on U.S. 127 near Ohio 709. While the 911 operator was on the line, the caller said the SUV struck a semi-truck.

The driver of the SUV, a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe, William J. Stanton, 62, of Beavercreek, had crossed the center line and sideswiped the driver’s side of a 2020 Peterbilt driven by Thomas E. Biving of Adrian, Michigan. According to Riggenbach, Stanton was pronounced dead at the scene, while Biving suffered no apparent injuries. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Ohio City Fire and EMS, Van Wert Fire and EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Van Wert County Coroner’s Office and Hague Towing.

A fatal crash also occurred Tuesday, October 11, on U.S. 224 near Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township. Craig A. Shivley, 63, of Convoy was killed when his pickup truck crossed the center line and collided head on with a semi-truck. That crash also remains under investigation.