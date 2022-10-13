Busy week in Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A total of 15 defendants appeared for various hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week.

Sentencings

Jacquelynn Slone, 29, of St. Marys, was sentenced to 18 months in prison with credit for 244 days already served for failure to comply with an order or a signal of a police officer, a third degree felony. She must serve two years of post release control and pay court costs.

Sonny Grandstaff, 22, of Van Wert, was sentenced as much as six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control, two years of intensive probation and 30 days in jail at a later date for aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. In addition, he must perform 200 hours of community service, possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment, and pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Jacob Weir, 25, of Bryan, was sentenced to as much as six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control, and two years of intensive probation for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He must perform 200 hours of community service, undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment, and pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Lindsay Pavlides, 28, Van Wert, was sentenced to 180 days for a probation violation with credit for 180 days already served.

Arraignments

James Jewell, 40, of Ohio City, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony, petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor, and criminal damaging or endangering, a second degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond along with house arrest, and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. November 9.

Steven Shannon, 43, of Ft. Wayne, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, a felony of the fourth degree, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth degree felony, and obstructing official business, a second degree misdemeanor. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pretrial set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 26.

Korbin Taylor, 24, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth degee felony. He was released on a surety bond, and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. November 9.

Juan Hernandez, Jr., 42, of Grafton, entered a not guilty plea to failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth degree felony. Judge Martin Burchfield set bond at $50,000 cash bond which includes house arrest if he’s released. A pretrial hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. November 2.

Jesse Blackburn, 31, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. November 2.

Kendra Keesler, 27, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond, and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. November 2.

Daniel Craig, 40, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third degree felony. Judge Burchfield set a $10,000 cash bond and ordered him to have no contact with the victim. A pretrial hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. November 2.

Lowery Irby, 34, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. November 2.

Bond violations

Anthony Oliver, 27, of Van Wert, admitted violating bond by failing to enroll in house arrest. The court set a new bond at $25,000, and ordered him to have no contact with victim and house arrest if released from jail. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 19.

Colby Black, 38, Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing a drug test, and was released on $5,000 surety bond with house arrest. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 19.

Change of plea

James Mihm, 28, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to DUI, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was set 10 a.m. November 16.