Class plans final 2022 get together

The Van Wert High School Class of 1963 will meet for its final supper together on Tuesday, October 25, at Wild Hare BBQ at Hickory Sticks Golf Course south of Van Wert on Ohio 127. Those planning to attend should contact Bev Profit by Thursday, October 20.

The class last met on September 22, at Cheers and Gears in Convoy and shared good food and great memories. 14 members and guests attended. They were Tom and Cheryl Bebout, Jim Brickner, Lois Harrow, Carol and Gary Mohr, Bev and Gary Profit, Nancy Schirm and her sister Judy Michelson, and Dave and Angie Watkins.