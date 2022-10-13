Elks donation…

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $150 to the Van Wert Fire Department. The money will be used for the sponsorship of the Firepup Safety Program, which is presented to all the elementary school children in the City of Van Wert and all of the county schools. The program, which is presented each October in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week, teaches children the importance of fire safety. Van Wert Elks Lodge has been a sponsor since the program was started in Van Wert County. Pictured are Van Wert Fire Chief Jon Jones and Elks Lodge Secretary Michael C. Stanley. Photo submitted