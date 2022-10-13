Highway Patrol: October peak time for deer-car crashes

Motorists should be extra careful when driving, especially at dawn and dusk. ODNR photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio Department of Insurance and AAA are reminding motorists of the increase in deer-related traffic crashes this time of year.

Since 2017, statistics from the Ohio State Highway Patrol show there were 101,912 deer-related crashes on Ohio’s roadways. While 95 percent of deer-related crashes only resulted in property damage, 29 crashes resulted in fatal injuries to motorists, with 31 killed. Additionally, 47 percent of these crashes occurred in October, November, and December.

At least 50 deer-related crashes happened in each county, with the highest taking place in Stark, Richland, Hancock, and Williams counties. The routes with the most deer-related crashes were Interstate 71, state Route 2, U.S. 30, U.S. 33, and Interstate 75.

“When you keep your full focus on the roadway, you are more likely to be able to spot deer and slow down, without swerving,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “If you happen to strike a deer, move yourself to a safe place if you’re able to do so, turn on your hazard lights and report the crash.”

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), deer become visibly active from late October through November. This is due in large part to the fall breeding season.

While males pursue prospective mates throughout the season, they often encounter females that are not yet willing to breed, which can result in pursuits where deer will dart into roadways with little caution. This unpredictable movement leads to an increase in deer-related vehicle crashes. Drivers are encouraged to be extra cautious in areas where fencerows, riparian corridors, or other blocks of forested habitat intersect a roadway.

“As motorists have likely noticed, deer are very visible and active in the fall,” ODNR wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker said. “If you see one deer, be on the lookout for others nearby. Deer rarely run alone, especially at dawn and dusk.”

Colliding with a deer is not only dangerous, it’s also increasingly costly. Recent data estimates the average insurance claim for a deer-vehicle collision in Ohio is nearly $5,000. Vehicle sensors found on newer vehicles continue to increase repair costs.

“While we can’t predict the actions of deer and other animals on the road, you can help prevent a crash or reduce the damage from an animal-related collision,” said Paige Scott, Insurance Operations Director for AAA Ohio Auto Club.

How to avoid animal collisions:

Scan the road ahead: Looking ahead helps provide enough reaction time if an animal is spotted. Also, remember some animals, like deer, move in groups, so when there is one, there are usually more in the area.

Use high beam headlights if there is no oncoming traffic: This can help you spot deer or other wildlife more quickly and give you time to slow down, move over or honk the horn to scare the animal away. High beams also help in spotting animals’ reflective eyes.

Be extra cautious at dawn and dusk: Deer tend to be more active in the early morning and at dusk. That’s why these are peak times for deer-vehicle collisions.

If a collision is unavoidable, apply the brakes firmly and remain in your lane: Swerving to avoid an animal can often cause a more serious crash or cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Drivers who swerve to miss a deer and hit something else may be charged for an at-fault crash.

Always wear a seatbelt and remain awake, alert, and sober: The chances of getting injured when hitting an animal are much higher if you don’t have your seatbelt on. If you’re distracted or drowsy, you’re not properly scanning the road for deer and could end up spotting them too late.

What to do if you hit a deer: