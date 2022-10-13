Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 10 predictions

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Week No. 9 is highlighted by a key game in the Western Buckeye League, Wapakoneta at Celina. If the Redskins win, they’ll keep a one game lead going into next Friday’s season finale at Defiance. If Celina wins, the Bulldogs will force a two or three way tie atop the WBL, hence the key game label.

Last week, I went 17-3, which took my overall record to 144-37 (79.6 percent). On to this week’s picks.

Games of the Week

Coldwater (8-0) at Versailles (6-2)

A matchup of two state ranked teams, also known as another Friday night in the MAC. This one feels like a potential upset and I’m tempted to take Versailles, especially since the Tigers are at home. Against my better judgment I’m going to stick with the No. 1 team in Division V.

The pick: Coldwater

Crestview (4-4) at Ada (2-6)

If you go by records, this one also feels like it has upset written on it. Ada is improving and the Bulldogs are probably better than most people realize. Something else to keep in mind – Ada has played a very challenging schedule. I’m going with the Knights in a close one, but it’s a game the Bulldogs could win.

The pick: Crestview

Delphos St. John’s (2-6) at Parkway (2-6)

A toss-up game. You can make a case for either team winning this one. Both have obviously played difficult schedules and while I think the Panthers are capable of pulling off a victory, I can’t help but think the Blue Jays will leave Mercer County with a win.

The pick: Delphos St. John’s

Elida (4-4) at Van Wert (7-1)

I don’t think the Cougars will crack the 70 point barrier like they did last week but I don’t think Elida will be able to keep up with Van Wert on the scoreboard either. The Cougars average 46 points per game and the most Elida has scored in a game this year is 45, against Kenton.

The pick: Van Wert

Wapakoneta (7-1) at Celina (6-2)

It’s fair to say that both teams have been a surprise this season, especially Celina. The Bulldogs can be considered the most improved team in the league. In their six wins, Celina has given up just 34 total points. Meanwhile in their last four games, Wapakoneta has given up just 15 total points, which indicates a low scoring game is looming. Is there an underdog here? Maybe, maybe not.

The pick: Wapakoneta

Best of the Rest

Green Meadows Conference

Edgerton at Tinora: Edgerton

Fairview at Hicksville: Hicksville

Paulding at Antwerp: Antwerp

Wayne Trace at Ayersville: Ayersville

Northwest Conference

Bluffton at Delphos Jefferson: Bluffton

Columbus Grove at Spencerville: Columbus Grove

Leipsic at Allen East: Allen East

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna at Fort Recovery: Fort Recovery

Minster at New Bremen: New Bremen

St. Henry at Marion Local: Marion Local

Western Buckeye League

Kenton at Shawnee: Shawnee

Ottawa-Glandorf at Defiance: Defiance

St. Marys Memorial at Bath: St. Marys Memorial

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Sr. at Toledo St. Francis DeSales: St. Francis

Independent

St. Andrews (ON) College at Lima Central Catholic: Lima CC