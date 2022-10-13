Richard Chavarria

Richard Chavarria, 71, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday evening, October 11, 2022 at Van Wert Health.

He was born September 1, 1951, in Clovis, California, the son of Emmanuel and Doris (Torres) Chavarria. He married the former Gale Marie Edsall August 26, 1970, and she preceded him in death on March 17, 2019.

Family survivors include his two sons, Joey (Jen) Chavarria of Brooksville, Florida, and Marcus Chavarria of Nashville, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Collin, Joey, Ricky, Bronson and Marlowe; a brother Emmanuel (Ana Olivia) Chavarria of Akron, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife and parents, Rich was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Chavarria and Ponch Chavarria, and two sisters, Gina Dominguez and Nellie Rivera.

Rich was a 1969 graduate of Van Wert High School and a veteran of the Ohio National Guard. He retired from General Dynamics in Lima. He was a member of the American Legion Post 178, Van Wert and the Van Wert Moose Lodge. He loved driving his 1971 Road Runner and watching the Ohio State University Buckeyes.

