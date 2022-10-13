Senior Night…

Tuesday’s home volleyball match against Bath also served as the regular season finale and Senior Night for Van Wert’s three seniors – Maria Bagley, Sayler Wise and Finley Foster. The Cougars celebrated the night with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-22 win. Wise had 29 digs and was 22-22 serving with an ace. Jordanne Blythe had 14 kills and Foster had 25 assists and set a new school record with 1,673 career assists. Van Wert (3-18, 1-8 WBL) play Shawnee on the road in the Division II sectional semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Photo submitted