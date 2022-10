SUV-truck crash…

Two people were transported to Van Wert Health after a late Thursday morning crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck at U.S. 127 near Walnut Grove Church Rd. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department, Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio City Fire Department, Van Wert Fire and EMS and ODOT were at the scene. The Sheriff’s office is handling the investigation. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer