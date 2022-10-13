VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/12/2022

Wednesday October 12, 2022

6:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries reported.

6:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to investigate a motor vehicle crash that occurred on private property. No injuries were reported.

8:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the village of Ohio City to investigate a report of theft of gas.

8:47 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in the village of Ohio City for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

12:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the village of Ohio City to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township to investigate a complaint of fraud.

2:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle.

3:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of a suspicious person in the area.

4:06 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence in Union Township for a subject that had fallen.

4:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in York Township for a report of a vehicle partially on the roadway.

4:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Union Township to investigate a complaint of identity theft.

5:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township on a complaint of subjects trespassing on private property.