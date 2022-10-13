VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/12/2022
Wednesday October 12, 2022
6:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries reported.
6:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to investigate a motor vehicle crash that occurred on private property. No injuries were reported.
8:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the village of Ohio City to investigate a report of theft of gas.
8:47 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in the village of Ohio City for a subject having difficulty breathing.
10:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
12:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the village of Ohio City to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
1:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township to investigate a complaint of fraud.
2:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
3:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle.
3:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of a suspicious person in the area.
4:06 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence in Union Township for a subject that had fallen.
4:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in York Township for a report of a vehicle partially on the roadway.
4:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Union Township to investigate a complaint of identity theft.
5:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
8:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township on a complaint of subjects trespassing on private property.
