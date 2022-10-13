VWCS to conduct mandatory safety drill

VW independent staff/submitted information

Beginning Monday, October 17, and continuing daily through Friday, October 21, Van Wert City Schools will be coordinating a state-mandated safety drill to remain in compliance with Ohio Revised Code 3313.536 and as overseen by the Ohio School Safety Center.

The full-scale evacuation drill will include the evacuation of students and staff from each building in the district with the Van Wert Fire Department deeming the building(s) unsafe for students and staff to return. The purpose of this drill is to evaluate response procedures in the event of an actual emergency situation resulting in evacuation, and the focus of this year’s scenario will be the reunification process. This safety drill has been planned by the Van Wert City Schools District Safety Team in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies, including the Van Wert City Police and Fire Departments.

The full-scale evacuation drill schedule for next week is below:

Monday, October 17, 9 a.m. – Van Wert Middle School

Tuesday, October 18, 9:30 a.m. – Van Wert School at the Goedde

Wednesday, October 19, 9 a.m. – Van Wert Elementary School

Thursday, October 20, 9 a.m. – Van Wert Early Childhood Center

Friday, October 21, 9 a.m. – Van Wert High School

“Keeping our students and staff safe during school hours is central to the mission of the Van Wert City School district,” school officials said in a statement. “Safety continues to be a top priority for our students and staff under any circumstance.”