Doris “Dodie” Seibert

Doris Cecelia “Dodie” Seibert, 90, of Elgin, passed away peacefully at 5:40 a.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Roselawn Manor in Spencerville.

Doris Seibert

Doris was born on August 29, 1932, in Lima to Theodore and Mildred (Schmersal) Longmeier, who both preceded her in death. Dodie was a graduate of Lafayette-Jackson High School. She was united in marriage to Edward Dodge and together they had four children. Later in life, Doris was united in marriage to Clarence “Sonny” Seibert until his passing in 1996.

Dodie was a member of the Elgin Town Council, St. Rose Catholic Church in Lima and also St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Landeck. Some of her passions included gardening, canning, fishing and camping. Most of all she loved her large family.

She is survived by her four children, Jan Ordonia of Carabelle, Florida, Jody (Randy) Bruce of Lima, John (Coni) Dodge of Lima and Richard “Joe” Dodge of Van Wert; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; one brother, Norman Longmeier, and two sisters, Loraine Bresler and LaDonna Thomas.

\

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, brothers Harold and Theodore “Ted” Longmeier, sister Beatrice O’Conner, and grandchildren Richard Haiber and Jennifer Catherine Buzzel.

Visitation and a funeral mass will be held at St. Rose Catholic Church in Lima on Thursday, October 20. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. followed by a funeral mass at 3 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date where she will be placed next to Sonny at Goodwin Cemetery in Elgin.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Landeck or St. Rose Catholic Church in Lima.

Memories may be shared and viewed on the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home website at www.baylifffuneral.com.