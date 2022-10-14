Fairgrounds fun!

Want apples? You’ll find plenty of them and much more at the 35th annual Apple Festival at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. The 7th annual Dairy Barn Emporium and the 3rd annual Harvest Happenings also kicked off at the fairgrounds yesterday, and all three events will continue from 9-4 today. Dozens of vendors are there, along with a craft show, seasonal items, food and more. Parking and admission are free. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent