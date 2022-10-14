Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 9
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 14.
GMC
Antwerp 47 Paulding 28
Hicksville 28 Fairview 13
Tinora 31 Edgerton 6
Wayne Trace 28 Ayersville 26
MAC
Anna 35 Fort Recovery 20
Coldwater 35 Versailles 34 (OT)
Delphos St. John’s 21 Parkway 7
Marion Local 35 St. Henry 0
New Bremen 45 Minster 21
NWC
Ada 34 Crestview 26
Allen East 17 Leipsic 8
Columbus Grove 55 Spencerville 6
Delphos Jefferson 28 Bluffton 7
WBL
Defiance 22 Ottawa-Glandorf 14
Shawnee 35 Kenton 13
St. Marys Memorial 35 Bath 7
Van Wert 48 Elida 16
Wapakoneta 28 Celina 22
TRAC
St. Francis 27 Lima Sr. 14
Independent
Lima Central Catholic 36 St. Andrews (ON) College 9
