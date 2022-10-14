Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 9

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 14.

GMC

Antwerp 47 Paulding 28

Hicksville 28 Fairview 13

Tinora 31 Edgerton 6

Wayne Trace 28 Ayersville 26

MAC

Anna 35 Fort Recovery 20

Coldwater 35 Versailles 34 (OT)

Delphos St. John’s 21 Parkway 7

Marion Local 35 St. Henry 0

New Bremen 45 Minster 21

NWC

Ada 34 Crestview 26

Allen East 17 Leipsic 8

Columbus Grove 55 Spencerville 6

Delphos Jefferson 28 Bluffton 7

WBL

Defiance 22 Ottawa-Glandorf 14

Shawnee 35 Kenton 13

St. Marys Memorial 35 Bath 7

Van Wert 48 Elida 16

Wapakoneta 28 Celina 22

TRAC

St. Francis 27 Lima Sr. 14

Independent

Lima Central Catholic 36 St. Andrews (ON) College 9