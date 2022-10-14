Highway patrol announces policy change

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Charles Jones has announced an important

change to the OSHP’s uniform policy. Effective immediately, current troopers and potential applicants are permitted to wear the long sleeve uniform shirt to cover tattoos. Future employees with tattoos that would be visible when wearing the short-sleeve uniform shirt are required to wear long sleeves.

As part of the policy revision, troopers with visible tattoos will wear the issued long sleeve uniform shirt year-round.

“We are, and always have been, a professional organization built upon serving the people of Ohio,” Colonel Jones said. “With this change we will continue to do just that, while also recognizing the diversity of those who wish to serve.”

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the Patrol should go online here.