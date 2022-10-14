Knights fall behind, can’t catch up

VW independent sports

ADA — Levi Green was too much for Crestview on Friday night.

Ada’s sophomore quarterback rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries and completed 10-of-14 passes for 140 yards and another score, as the Bulldogs held off the Knights 34-26.

As a team, the Bulldogs rolled up 410 yards of total offense and improved to 3-6 (2-4 NWC). The loss dropped Crestview to 4-5 (1-5 NWC).

Ada led 7-6 after the first quarter, with Green tossing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Max Puerto and Wyatt Green adding the extra point. Crestview countered with a 2-yard touchdown run by Carson Hunter but the PAT attempt by Hayden Parrott was no good.

After a 23-yard field goal by Wyatt Green, the Knights briefly took 13-10 lead on a 32-yard touchdown run by Braxton Leeth and Parrott’s PAT. However, Green scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to give Ada a 16-13 halftime advantage.

The lead expanded to 22-13 in the third quarter on a 7-yard run by Green, and 28-13 in the fourth quarter when Casen Jones returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown.

Hunter tossed a pair of fourth quarter touchdown passes, a 36-yarder to Kellin Putman and one to Jarett Harting for 25 yards but sandwiched between those two scoring passes was a 56-yard touchdown run by Green.

Hunter completed 12-of-17 passes for 187 yards, two touchdowns and one interceptions, with Harting catching five passes for 93 yards and a score. Putman added two receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown. Harting rushed for 52 yards on just five carries, while Leeth led Knight rushers with 95 yards on 10 and a touchdown.

In addition to the interception, Crestview was plagued by a lost fumble and eight penalties for 55 yards.

The Knights will finish the regular season at Leipsic on Friday.