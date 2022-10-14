Local Red Flag Warning issued by NWS

VW independent staff

The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued a Red Flag Warning for Van Wert County and the surrounding area from 1-9 p.m. tonight.

A combination of strong winds (up to 35 miles per hour), very low relative humidity and abnormally dry conditions will likely promote the rapid spread of any fires.

The greatest threat is in rural areas where harvest activities are occurring. Outdoor burning is not recommended today.