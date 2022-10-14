New grants available for churches, more

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Mike DeWine has announced that nearly $6 million in grant funding is available for religious institutions, chartered non-public schools, licensed preschools, and nonprofit organizations to help them implement safety and security enhancements.

Mike DeWine

“This grant program is one of many efforts we’re undertaking in Ohio to help protect our local residents,” he said. “Security upgrades are expensive, especially for smaller schools and churches, so I’m happy to offer this support to help with proactive violence prevention measures.”

With support from the Ohio General Assembly, the Ohio Safety and Security Grant Program is funded as part of Ohio’s operating budget. More than $12 million has been awarded through the program since it was established in 2019.

The funds can be used for eligible security improvements that assist organizations in preventing, preparing for, or responding to acts of terrorism; to acquire or retain the services of a resource officer, special duty police officer, or licensed armed security guards; for the purchase of qualified equipment, including equipment for emergency and crisis communication, management, and response, and training costs to attend or to pay for instructors or training materials, supplies, and equipment.

The grants are administered by the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Each application may request up to $100,000 in funding.

The deadline to apply for funding is Friday, November 4. A webinar for interested applicants is scheduled for Wednesday, October 19. Additional information on grants is available on the State of Ohio Security Grant webpage.