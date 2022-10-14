Pratt, Cougars light up the scoreboard

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Senior quarterback Aidan Pratt accounted for all seven of Van Wert’s touchdowns, five through the air and two on the ground, as the Cougars rolled by Elida 48-16 on Friday.

The win was the 18th straight at Eggerss Stadium and it improved Van Wert’s record to 8-1 (7-1 WBL), while Elida fell to 4-5 (2-5 WBL) after opening the season with four straight wins. The Cougars will play one more game at Eggerss this season, an opening round playoff game October 28 against an opponent to be determined.

Nate Phillips (6) grabs one of his two touchdown catches against Elida. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Two of Pratt’s touchdown passes came in the first quarter, a 29-yarder to Maddix Crutchfield on the opening possession of the game and a 77-yard toss to Garett Gunter that was set up by an interception by Luke Wessell on a tipped ball by Brylen Parker.

Pratt scored on a 1-yard run just over a minute into the second quarter, then added his third touchdown pass, 17 yards to Nate Phillips after handing the ball to Parker, who flipped the ball to Conner Campbell, who then tossed it back to Pratt.

“Bath did that against them, so coach (Cole) Harting took that from them and kind of formed it into our own,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “We thought Maddix would come open and Aidan did a nice job going off that and hitting Nate.”

The two remaining touchdown passes came before halftime, a 26-yard pitch and catch to Campbell and 20 yards to Phillips that made it 41-6 at halftime, and put the continuous clock rule in effect for the entire second half.

“It’s so neat for him to have this success,” Recker said of Pratt. “You listen to (college) coaches as they come in or we go to them – they’re so impressed with him and they continue to ask ‘how is he that tough that he’s able to everything he does offensively and go play on defense?’ We’re pretty lucky to have him.”

Pratt went on to complete 16-of-21 passes for 274 yards, with five going to Phillips for 60 yards and two touchdowns, four for 99 yards and a touchdown to Gunter, four to Crutchfield for 58 yards and a touchdown, and four to Campbell for 57 yards and a score.

Pratt wrapped up Van Wert’s scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

In addition to Wessell’s interception, Ashton Baer and Reese Krugh each intercepted a pass.

“We started off the season not creating a lot of turnovers,” Recker said. “We were pretty much 0-0 as far as giveaway/takeaway and so our defensive backs have really picked it up these last few games. Coach (Steve) Sealscott and coach (Nick) Pauff have done a nice job.”

Elida’s scores came on a first quarter 11-yard touchdown run by Ryan McGue, a 42-yard field goal by Grant Hardeman as time expired in the first half, and a 7-yard touchdown pass from McGue to Tyler Dillon with 15 seconds left in the game. McGue completed 16-of-35 passes for 168 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, with Jackson Covault catching five passes for 71 yards.

Luke Wessell (4) celebrates with Carson Smith (2) and Reese Krugh (28) after intercepting a pass. Bob Barnes photo

The Cougars outgained the Bulldogs 353-266.

Van Wert will close the regular season at Bath on Friday.

Scoring summary

Van Wert 14 27 0 7 – 48

Elida 6 3 0 7 – 16

First quarter

10:53 – Aidan Pratt 29-yard pass to Maddix Crutchfield (Damon McCracken kick)

8:02 – Aidan Pratt 77-yard pass to Garett Gunter (Damon McCracken kick)

2:41 – Ryan McGue 11-yard run (run failed)

Second quarter

10:54 – Aidan Pratt 1-yard run (Damon McCracken kick)

7:45 – Aidan Pratt 17-yard pass to Nate Phillips (Damon McCracken kick)

6:25 – Aidan Pratt 26-yard pass to Conner Campbell (Damon McCracken kick)

2:43 – Aidan Pratt 20-yard pass to Nate Phillips (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

11:46 Aidan Pratt 1-yard run (Damon McCracken kick)

:15 – Ryan McGue 7-yard pass to Tyler Dillon (Grant Hardeman kick)